Walter White Fans are Convinced the Fly that Landed on Mike Pence's Head is from Breaking Bad

"I finally understand the fly episode in breaking bad."

If you have just tuned in and wondering why a fly is buzzing on Twitter, you are in for a treat.

The citizens of America briefly put the elections on hold when Kamala Harris-Mike Pence met up on Wednesday night for Vice Presidential debate.

The two candidates locked horns over Donald Trump, coronavirus vaccine among several other things but a moment that will perhaps go down into the history books was a tiny common housefly gatecrashing the debate and landing on Pence's crisp white hair. Needless to say, the fly stole the show.

Also Read: Fly That Sat on Mike Pence's Head Now Has a Twitter Account after Overnight Stardom

So, a fun art history fact! Flies are used to represent rot, wasting away, decay, death, melancholia.A fly hovering over a church official or nobleman indicates disfavor with the king or corruption and dereliction of duty. pic.twitter.com/aLuiKFwWNI — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) October 8, 2020

The fly's cameo was an instant hit online and it was the only topic netizens cared about. This was when the drama series Breaking Bad fans arrived on Twitter and were instantly reminded of an episode that is notoriously polarising among critics from an otherwise near-perfect Vince Gilligan creation.

Also Read: How a Fly Became The Showstopper of the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Debate

Yes, we are talking about the tenth episode from Breaking Bad's season three that was aptly called "Fly" -- and it was just about a... fly.

The basic premise of the particular episode revolved around a fly entering the meth lab and Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) growing obsession with it. White wants to kill the fly so as to avoid any contamination in his meth batch. Jesse (Aaron Paul) joins him in his mission and the duo is shown completely invested into it.

That's it. That was the episode. About a fly. A show that was riddled with intense action sequences, plots and subplots, was suddenly focussed on a fly. The "Fly" episode, for its obvious reasons, had the critics divided but equally engrossed in it.

This is exactly what happened on Twitter on Wednesday night when the fly became the sole point of discussion during the Vice Presidential debate as everything else took a back seat.

this whole fly situation is reminding me of that one episode of breaking bad pic.twitter.com/l53KHZiGwT — brooke ✧ (@jasonscrouse) October 8, 2020

The Fly. GOAT breaking bad episode, better comic relief during a depressing 2020 election — Matt Pell (@mfjp_) October 8, 2020

Fly episode from breaking bad — sammy wide eyes (@mrgivenofux) October 8, 2020

Sadly, unless Pence uses the N-word, later, this is all people are going to be talking about tomorrow. It’s a fly. The worst Breaking Bad episode, and that’s going to be national discourse. I hope I’m wrong. pic.twitter.com/k1vzInIh4I — TedTheCat69 (@Cat69Ted) October 8, 2020

The “Fly” Breaking Bad ep seemed to say the fly that consistently bothered Walt was symbolism for the fact he couldn’t escape the catastrophe that brewed under his watch, no matter what methods he used to erase it.Anyway, random Breaking Bad thought.Anything happen tonight? pic.twitter.com/zvkva6zGIS — Brady Bauman (@Brady2Day) October 8, 2020

I finally understand the fly episode in breaking bad — Marty Mush (@marty_mush) October 8, 2020

Now we know what happened to the fly in Breaking Bad. — Josh Macuga (@JoshMacuga) October 8, 2020

I haven't seen a fly get this much attention since that weird episode of Breaking Bad pic.twitter.com/OdwIE4eYym — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 8, 2020

The writers of Breaking Bad want you to strongly consider what the fly really means — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) October 8, 2020

Just like the “Fly” episode on Breaking Bad. Where’s Heisenberg when you need him !!!!! https://t.co/tQwegk6qkO — Kevin Smith (@Global_Smith) October 8, 2020

Guess the US citizens need a Walter White to take care of the fly during their elections, don't they?