Walter White to The Professor: Five 'Teachers' Who Challenged Stereotypes On Screen

Teachers are multi-talented and multi-dimensional individuals. Shaping young minds and leading them towards the right path is what teachers are for. But sometimes, they break character and do things that do not fit in the conventional paradigm of teaching. Pop culture aptly showcases this unconventional side of teachers.

We’ve gathered a list of some of the most unconventional teachers who appeared on screens challenging what an ideal teacher looks like.

Walter White (Breaking Bad)

The innocent chemistry teacher did give lectures that his students loathed, but nobody knew the craft included in his subject better than him. Not only did he steal from school, but he also turned his former student into his compadre in his messy business. The journey this timid teacher covers from Walter, who suffers from cancer to Heisenberg, who wants baddies to say his name, is thrilling.

The Professor (Money Heist)

Even though everybody calls him a professor, he doesn’t teach you normal things like Science, Mathematics, or English. What he can teach you is how to rob banks, and even better, mint millions while keeping the Royal Mint of Spain hostage. The professor is the brainy mastermind who thinks two steps ahead and devices a plan for the biggest loot in history.

Phil (Hangover)

A teacher, who hates boredom, loves bachelor parties, and can abduct the pet tiger of Mike Tyson with his friends, Phil is definitely not your conventional teacher. The wild yet intelligent even fakes a field trip and collects money from his students for an unforgettably forgetful trip to Las Vegas. And interestingly, he always wakes up on the ground after their crazy drunken night.

Dan Dunne (Half Nelson)

A history teacher who also likes sniffs of cocaine once in a while, Dan might be just two drags away from being a full-fledged crackhead. He doesn’t create a fictional ideal world of knowledge for his students. Instead, he tells them the realities that make up the brutal and unforgiving society. He might just be the teacher with the most unorthodox method of teaching.

Dewey Finn (School of Rock)

While most teachers today fail to inspire students or bring the best out of them, Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher, stands out as somebody who turns his nerdy students into the coolest rock bands and unleashed their inner creativity like a boss.

