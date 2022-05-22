Are you worried about who will write your out-of-office email, if you are on leave? Well, a tourism company named Inspired By Iceland has come up with a perfect solution for such workers. Every year the company comes up with unique advertisements to entice travellers to pay a visit to Iceland. And this year, the company is luring tourists by promising to have their vacation out of office emails, handled by many committed horses and a giant keyboard. Yes, you heard that right.

In a bid to help travellers to enjoy their vacations without being worried about their work, the “OutHorse Your Email to Iceland’s Horses” campaign is designed. Taking to their official YouTube channel, the company posted a less than a minute video, which delivers the message that your incoming message will be handled by Icelandic horses walking along with a set of enormous keys. In the video, many alluring horses can be seen walking on a huge keyboard in front of mesmerizing Icelandic landscapes.

The video begins with a few people enjoying the adventurous sports like trekking and diving as their phone chimes, and then a voice in the background says, “Nothing ruins a vacation like an email from your boss. Thankfully, Iceland has the perfect solution: OutHorse your Email. Yes, seriously! Iceland’s very special horses will write real out-of-office replies so you can relax.” Further, the narrator assures that “They are trained in corporate buzzwords. Even though they might be a bit smaller than many are used to, they’re strong, smart, and unique with their 5 gaits and… can answer your emails!”

While posting the video, Inspired by Iceland wrote, “Nothing ruins a glacier hike like an email from your boss. Thankfully, Iceland’s very special horses will reply to your work emails so you can enjoy your vacation in peace (Seriously).” And sarcastically added, “Did we really teach the horses of Iceland to type on a giant keyboard? Yes, we did.” For those who don’t know, last year in the different advertisement, the company urged all visiting the country to relish the country’s tangible qualities instead of listening to Mark Zuckerberg and getting into the metaverse.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.