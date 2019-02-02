English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
A winner will be selected at random on May 22 to receive a ticket to one concert per Beyoncé or Jay-Z tour for "life," which the fine print defines as a maximum of 30 years.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Beyoncé wants to help you save some green by turning your diet the same color. The superstar singer and her rapper husband Jay-Z are offering the chance to win free tickets to their shows for life for fans willing to become more plant-based.
The pair have partnered with The Greenprint Project, which encourages people to switch to plant-based diets in order to help the environment. The project was first introduced by Marco Borges, an exercise physiologist whose recent book's foreword was written by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
"We are not about promoting any one way of living your life," they wrote. "You decide what's best for you. What we are encouraging is for everyone to incorporate more plant-based meals into their everyday lives." Bey shared the contest via an Instagram post to her more than 123 million followers.
"What is your Greenprint?" the caption to the photo reads. "Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject."
The theme of the site is that every little bit helps.
Visitors to the site can select from a drop down menu to select from "All plants, All the time; Plant based for breakfast; Plant based at work; Two plant-based meals a day; Meatless Mondays; or Plant-based on weekdays."
Fans can enter their names and email addresses on the site to enter.
A winner will be selected at random on May 22 to receive a ticket to one concert per Beyoncé or Jay-Z tour for "life," which the fine print defines as a maximum of 30 years.
Needless to say the Bey Hive was all in for the idea.
