'Want Girls to See Their Reflection in Me': How Miss Universe 2019 is Smashing 'Beauty Standards'

In some exultant news for South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi grabbed the Miss Universe 2019 title yesterday in Atlanta, Georgia, becoming third South African woman to do so.

This year's Miss Universe event, that brought 90 contestants together to compete for the esteemed title had Miss Tunzi earn the judges' admiration for her powerful speech to the final question, "What is the most important thing you should be teaching young girls today?".

"The most important thing we should teach young girls is leadership," Tunzi responded. "It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a long time, not because we don't want to but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful being in the world and that we should be given every opportunity. That is what we should be teaching these young girls to take, to take up space. Nothing is more important than taking up space in the society and submitting yourself."

Besides, Tunzi also spoke about the bias towards women of colour that comes with the ubiquitous beauty standard set by the society. She expressed how the world in which women 'like her, with her kind of skin, and her kind of hair' grew up, never considered them beautiful. She urged children, who might be victims of the cliched beauty standards, to look at her face and see their reflections.

Tunzi, who has been an advocate for natural beauty and is a social campaigner set to change the narrative around gender stereotypes, got herself a lot of love and support of Twitter for winning the beauty pageant title and shattering a lot of bars.

Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/YL0NeO40QU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 9, 2019

Feels so good that the cliche standards of beauty are getting destroyed as the world progresses. Hope we in India follow the lead soon. #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/CFfg7p5yVU — Shubhang Bahadur (@shubhangbahadur) December 9, 2019

I can not stop emphasizing that a South African Black Girl with natural pure hair did that! She is our #MissUniverse2019 #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/fIkWG9m6q1 — The BABY BOY (@lasizwe) December 9, 2019

Brown skin girrrrrl! 😍 Your skin just like pearlsThe best thing in the worldNever trade you for anybody else#MissUniverse2019 #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/yhXQcB8Eqq — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) December 9, 2019

If this is not proof that “Black child, your Dreams are valid”, then I don’t know what is.♥️#MissUniverse2019 #ZozibiniTunzi #RugbyWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/Yj7OZ6VPU7 — Tebogo Mphahlele🇿🇦 (@Tebo_Mphahlele) December 9, 2019

Her message was loud and clear. Make way for our new queen! Congratulations Miss South Africa!!!#MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/vLK3iAotax — Lengz (@mrsprosperous) December 9, 2019

I was so moved by @zozitunzi your words. You inspire so many girls. Thank You for setting the standard and using your platform to encourage women and children in our country. We love you❤️#MissUniverse2019 #MissUniverse #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/62UtzvE2vx — Sista Bettina!💃 (@MeganShinese) December 9, 2019

Congratulations @zozitunzi you have made your nation proud, WOW!!! What a year it has been for South Africa 🇿🇦 siyaku’ bongela Ntombi 🙏🏾❤️ #MissUniverse2019 #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/qLjnfknHKn — Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) December 9, 2019

Wear your crown with dignity black child, Well done & CONGRATULATIONS South Africa. We have the potential in all good things to succeed. Rid our country of evil doers; This country can achieve again. #ZozibiniTunzi #SouthAfrica #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/OPGUtQXSC2 — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 9, 2019

