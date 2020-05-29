'Want Loan to Buy a Train': Old Clip of Man Trolling Customer Care Executive Goes Viral

Even as Indians continue to face hardships in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, an old joke is bringing comic relief to weary netizens after finding new relevance in times of lockdown.

The joke, an audio recording that was uploaded to YouTube earlier in February, seems to record a conversation between a telecaller from a bank and a prospective customer. The woman telecaller tries to ask the man on the line if he needs a load and explains to him the various loans that they offer such as a car loan, home loan etc.

The man instantly says he wants a loan because he wants to buy a train. He also told her that he made a living selling samosas and fried snacks for Rs 1,500 a day and that he needed a Rs 3000 crore loan to fund his train. The man also informed the customer support executive that he did not have a bank account but needed the load.

The audio clip was shared on Twitter by former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Twitter.

While netizens remain unsure if the audio was a real-life recording or part of a performed skit, many shared a laugh over the man's quirky responses to the customer care executive.

At a time when train travel is at a premium due to restrictions on movements amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the short audio clip is bringing cheer on the internet.