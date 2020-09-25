Want Peace and Happiness at Home? Just Turn Your TV Around, Says Twitter

A recent tweet is giving out some unique Vastu Shastra tips to place the television in such a manner that it brings peace and calm in the viewers’ mind. With the circus that most of Indian television news has become, Indian Forest Officer Praveen Kaswan has come up with an idea that could possibly help you maintain your sanity.

On Thursday, Kaswan tweeted an image of television’s back and asked netizens to place their TVs in that position if they want to achieve some sense of peace. Tweeting in Hindi, Kaswan said, “Elder brother says that according to Vastu Shastra, putting TV in such a way brings peace and happiness to home, mind and life.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said that the idea was in all seriousness by his elder brother, who has asked the bureaucratic office to not tag him in the tweet since avoiding social media enhances the peace of mind.

वैसे ये सही में बड़े भाई ने ही बोला है। ओर उन्होंने ये भी बोला है की Social Media पर उन्हें tag ना किया जाए। उस से जीवन में ओर भी शांति बनी रहती है। — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 25, 2020

The tweet resonated with many netizens who agreed that watching television has become more of a noise pollution and sensationalism rather than decent factual content which it used to be.

Responding to Kaswan’s sarcastic take on the current media’s state, a user suggested another way of avoiding TV. He asked to not plug in the television and that way, placing it in any way will bring peace of mind. While some said it's better that one does not buy a television in the first place.

Netizens were all praise for Kaswan’s “bade bhaiyya” and his wise words on Vastu Shastra. As one user tweeting in Hindi, said, “The elder brother's advice is very appropriate and it is knowledge derived from experience. Suppose it immediately. I am immediately following this with heartfelt gratitude, you shared the elder brother's advice with everyone.”

बड़े भाई की सलाह बहुत ही उचित है और यह अनुभव से उपजा हुआ ज्ञान है. इसे तुरंत मान लीजिए. मैं तत्काल इस पर अमल कर रहा हूं हार्दिक आभार, आपने बड़े भाई की सलाह को सबके साथ साझा किया. — Arvind Chotia/अरविन्द चोटिया (@arvindchotia) September 25, 2020

Some followers also pointed out that the same message applies to mobile smartphones as well. We should place our mobile phones also that way, said one user.

aap sirf power se plug nahi karege tu zyada behtar rahega , baki aap jaise rakhe usse koi fark nahi padega aap ke life mein — sk (@findkhan1979) September 25, 2020

Very good bhai — mundaa akku (مندا اککو) (@mundaakku) September 25, 2020

Works for mobile phones too😁 — Dr Priti (@Dr_Pixie_) September 25, 2020

Mobile phone ko bhi aise hi rakhna chahiye waise 😊 — Political Qutiyapa (@polQutiyapa) September 25, 2020

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan is well known on Twitter for his posts about hidden wildlife in India. Kaswan's posts often go viral on social media.