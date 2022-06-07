Want to Fit into Favourite Jeans after Weight Gain? Try this TikTok Hack

Jeans can be as unsparing as swimsuits, as challenging as they are unforgiving when it comes to trying them on. Even moderate weight gain can be fatal, causing many men and women to go on diets in order to get back into their favorite pieces. But one TikTok user appears to see things differently, revealing a trick to help your jeans adapt to you, rather than the other way around… Guilty feelings begone!

Rare are those who have never experienced weight gain, whether big or small, at some point in their lives, inevitably resulting in a demoralizing trying-on session, and then in an afternoon of shopping to renew part or all of your wardrobe. This rather radical process is often accompanied by a diet, and a strong dose of guilt. And in this particular little game, jeans are probably your closet’s cruelest culprits, as many may have noticed as they emerged from lockdown.

But a TikToker could free many women — and men — from the tyranny of those extra pounds, helping your favorite clothes follow you into the larger size that haunts so many of us. Thanks to a simple trick, she shows how your jeans can actually adapt very easily to a recent weight gain, all while avoiding having to throw out clothes unnecessarily. So if you’re channeling body positivity and keen to fight clothing waste, then this technique is made for you!

It is to the TikTok user @sarahinyellow, who describes herself as a virtual body image coach, that we owe this now viral trick, with no less than 725,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes for her video entitled “normalizing weight gain.” To stretch her jeans enough so that they fit her new measurements, she inserts two books into the waistband, then proceeds to do squats. And by dint of squats, the jeans are subtly stretched.

From the look of the comments, this demo seems to have won over her followers… and then some. “Clothes are made to fit you! You are not made to fit clothes,” says one user. “That’s my main problem with me gaining weight… I can’t fit into my clothes and I can’t afford new ones,” confides another.

Beyond the trick itself — which our mothers, grandmothers and probably great-grandmothers no doubt already tried out decades earlier with other means — this viral trend is especially about helping people to stop beating themselves up about a few extra pounds. There should be no guilt involved in trying to increase the size of your jeans, or even switching to a bigger size.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.