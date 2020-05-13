Want to Know What Elon Musk Would Name You? This Website Has The Answer

A couple of weeks ago when Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he had named his baby 'X Æ A-12', the internet lost it. For one, people simply couldn't figure out how to pronounce it. And secondly, netizens felt sorry for the poor kid who might just have a hard time explaining why his dad decided to give him this bizarre name.

A few days ago, however, Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes also revealed how to pronounce their kid's name. It is “X Ash A 12”, where X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

Now, website creator Richard Reis has launched a site named, 'Name me, Elon' where anyone could type their names and find out what Musk would have named them if he had been their dad.

Take a look, I tried mine, you can try yours too:

On that note, did you know that Elon Musk cannot actually name his child X Æ A-12? Turns out, names cannot contain numerical or special characters, as per California laws. So even if Musk wants to call his son this, he will have to use a different (and a more conventional?) name in the infant's birth certificate.