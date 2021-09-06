Want to Look Fierce Like 'Tokyo'? Here's Úrsula Corberó Makeup Routine

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo in the hit Netflix series Money Heist, has shared her beauty secrets in a recent video for a fashion publication. The Spanish show that was originally named La Casa De Papel finally came out with its much-anticipated fifth season this month. Corberó will be seen reprising her role of the audacious thief and fervid lover, who stands out as one of the fiercest members of the heist gang, Tokyo.

In the latest video shared by Vogue on YouTube, Corberó showed her fans how she likes to pamper her skin and get her glam look done. The video shows Corberó starting with her skincare routine and finishing with uber-chic make-up that may even inspire you to stand in front of the mirror and reach out for your glam kit. The 31-year-old actress starts by removing the dead cells from her face with the help of an exfoliating mask. Dressed in a black satin robe, Corberó wore a matching black headband to get into the skincare mode. Corberó told the viewers that she started taking care of her skin when she was probably 14. The skincare products involved in Corberó’s routine include exfoliating, toner, eye-masks, serum, eye cream, and a moisturiser. With her skin, all prepped and pampered, Corberó moves on to the make-up part. The actress begins with curling her lashes with a lash curling tool. As she curled her lashes, Corberó revealed that her boyfriend “freaks out” when she does it. Corberó is dating Argentinian actor Chino Darin.

As her next step in the make-up routine, Corberó revealed that shaping her eyebrows is her “obsession.”

The actress then moves on to applying primer on her face with the help of her fingers. Corberó told the viewers that she started doing her own make-up when she was 16. “I spent a lot of time doing my make-up. I really enjoyed it. So much so that by the time I was done I didn’t feel like going out anymore, so I would ask my mom to do a photo shoot and then I would remove my makeup and go to bed.”

Does Corberó’s beauty routine inspire you?

