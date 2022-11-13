Want to Own a Village? Spain's Salto de Castro is On Sale for Rs. 2.1 Crore

A Spanish village, which has been uninhabited for over 30 years is up for sale for a little over Rs 2 Crores. Salto de Castro is located on the border with Portugal in the province of Zamora. It is a three-hour drive from Madrid, Spain. Also, it includes 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool and a barracks building that housed the civil guard, reports BBC. The village sits on a hilltop looking out over the Arribes del Duero natural park.

The village was built in the 1950s by an electricity generation company with the aim of housing families of workers at the dam nearby. However, it was completely abandoned in the 1980s.

Ronnie Rodriguez, who works for Royal Invest, the company representing the owner spoke to BBC. He said, “The owner had the dream of having a hotel here but it was all put on hold. He would still like the project to come true.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a whole Scottish island went on sale for Rs 3 crore. Pladda isles is situated in the south of the coast of Arran, spans 28 acres and come with a range of buildings on it, reported The Sun. The island is complete with a huge lighthouse and the former lighthouse keeper’s house. The house on the island has five large bedrooms which have not been used for quite some time and hence are currently not habitable. Among other features of the island are an expansive walled garden spanning 2.5 acres, a helipad and a stone jetty. There’s a bothy with a double bedroom and a kitchen area. The lighthouse is monitored remotely from Edinburgh at the moment.

Also, the island has views looking out to various coasts and even out to Northern Ireland. All of this can be bought for less than it costs to buy a flat in Glasgow’s west end. It is also a haven for birds and animals. It was previously close to dolphins, seals and basking sharks. More than 100 species of birds have been seen on the island over the years.

