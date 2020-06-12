Want to Recreate the Ghana Funeral Dancers Tune on Your Phone? This TikTok Video Shows How

Ever related to that Ghana pallbearer dancing meme, every time a little bit of you died inside?

You can now re-create the same tune, without a complicated instrument - all you need is a phone.

In a 'jugaad' version of what Kurt Hugo Schneider does, a TikTok video shows how you can re-create the tune on your phone.

The TikTok video posted shows how typing certain keys, which each produce the sound of different decibels makes the tune for the famous viral meme.

Originally posted by a different user on TikTok, the video shows exactly which keys you need to press to make create the tune.

As the world grapples with Covid-19 crisis, the Ghana coffin dancers had recently expressed their gratitude to the doctors at the forefront of the mammoth task of battling the pandemic situation.





The six pallbearers carrying a coffin and dancing, know as Ghana coffin dance, has lately become a popular meme template. The dancing Ghana coffin dance dating back to 2015 recently went viral and was adapted to scores of memes. In Ghana, it is believed that dancing with the coffin at the funeral brings joy to the soul of the deceased.

Cops in several Indian cities have resorted to the popular Ghana coffin dancers meme to convey the same message that the repercussions of stepping out could even prove to be fatal.