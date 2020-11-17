Want to See the Titanic? Bahamas Company to Start Submarine Trips to Ship's Underwater Remains

Your dream of seeing Titanic may come true as this company introduces submarine expeditions from 2021

Tourism may have taken a hit this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but that has not stopped people from having innovative ideas to make your vacations more adventurous.

One such idea that will soon become a reality is a submarine tour to the renowned Titanic wreckage 12,000 feet underwater. In 2021 one company will take adventure-seeking travellers to new depths that will probably decorate your Instagram feeds.

The company named OceanGate Expeditions is offering six expeditions this coming summer. Each trip will include an exclusive submarine tour of the wreck where guests, in groups of three, will spend up to 10 hours exploring the site. The untethered Titan submersibles can fit three passengers and two crew members.

The Bahamas-based company consists of undersea explorers, scientists, and filmmakers who are pioneers in the manned exploration of the underwater world. Interested travelers can now go a step further from regular beach pictures and scuba diving as OceanGate Expeditions uses manned submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper.

The company aims to set itself apart and focus on the scientific nature of the trips. They refer to the guests as "citizen scientists" and "Mission Specialists", so this is definitely not a regular vacation.

As a part of the expedition, OceanGate will capture laser scans, sonar and 4K video of the shipwreck that will be used to create a photorealistic virtual 3D model. You can finally live your Titanic exploration dream as the expedition will involve you in the documentation process after being trained by OceanGate experts.

In recent years, the rate of decay of the Titanic wreckage has increased, causing concern among historians and scientists. Hence as a part of the documentation team you can partake in recording the decay of the ship.

However, your love for Titanic must be really immense since the trip costs $125,000 per person reports The Mirror.