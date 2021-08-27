The needle-shaped 828-metre skyscraper Burj Khalifa is a brilliant work of art and a cutting-edge piece of engineering that any other building can ever beat. Besides being the tallest building, it has another mind-blowing feature. The Burj Khalifa has two observation desks where you can view sunset twice in the same evening. What? Is that true? Yes.

During the evening if you are watching the sunset from the base layer of the skyscraper and when the sun completely disappears, run towards the elevator and press the 124th floor to see the another magic. As the visitor moves upwards, the sun reappears and set again. What is the science behind this?

We all knew that the earth is curved. When a person is sticking out perpendicular to the earth curvature, that person will be able to see more of the sun than what it lies behind the horizon.

Watch the video:

In fact is you are Muslim living in the tallest floor you have to wait a bit longer to break the fast during the month of Ramadan. It is said that there are about three minutes between the time of the sunset on the base layer and the sunset on the top.

In an interview with Reuters, a top cleric Ahmed Abdul Aziz al-Haddad says, “Burj Khalifa is almost one km (0.6 miles) high, which means people in higher floors can still see the sun after it has set on the ground."

It is said that this can be viewed from every tall structure. If you happen to visit Dubai, try this out. Watch the sunset while laying down on the sand by looking at the horizon. Once the last bit of the sun goes below the horizon, immediately jump up into a standing position, and you can see the end of the sunset again.

