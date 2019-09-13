Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
Want Your Name on Mars? Here's How NASA Can Make That Happen

NASA’s Mars Rover mission is scheduled to launch between July 17 to August 5, 2020, with the spacecraft likely to touch down the Red planet in February 2021.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 13, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter/Reuters
Humans may take a few more years before they set foot on Mars, but NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has already started offering people the opportunity to send their names to the Red planet aboard its Mars Rover 2020 mission. The mission is part of a long-term effort of the American space agency to the fourth planet from the Sun and the next after the Earth in the solar system.

NASA’s Mars Rover mission is scheduled to launch between July 17 to August 5, 2020, with the spacecraft likely to touch down the Red planet in February 2021. The official Twitter handle of NASA has started to invite people to register their names that would be etched on microchips and sent aboard the Mars rover.

“When our #Mars2020 rover lands on the Red Planet in 2021, it will carry a microchip etched with the names of millions of people from planet Earth. Is yours on it? There are 20 days left to get your boarding pass and fly your name on our rover,” NASA tweeted.

NASA shared a link to the organization’s website along with the tweet, on which interested or willing can click on to and submit their names for the mission before September 30. The registration is however, “subject to review”.

The NASA tweet has created quite a buzz on social media, with many sharing their “boarding pass” after signing up.

Indians also chimed in.

