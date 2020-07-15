'Wanted High-paying Job': Why Did You Become a Journalist? Wrong Answers to This Are Pure Gem

Social media is filled with lots of trends and memes, which are never letting the netizens get bored. There is a meme available on almost everything in this world. One of the trending social media memes is the ‘Wrong Answers Only’, which refers to a game where participants have to reply to a question, picture or a video with incorrect responses, with humorous alternative descriptions.

Twitter user, who is a journalist by profession, started a new thread on Twitter with his post, “Why did you become a journalist? Wrong answers only.”

Why did you become a journalist? Wrong answers only. — Zachary Downes (@TheZachDownes) July 13, 2020

The post was soon flooded with some of the funniest replies, including some from the most reputed journalists in the industry.

A comment read, “I wanted a really laid-back, high-paying job where I could just put my head down and fly under the radar on a flexible schedule that doesn’t inhibit everyday life, but rather allows me to maintain healthy personal relationships.” Seems like a lot of other journalists completely agree to this statement.

I wanted a really laid-back, high-paying job where I could just put my head down and fly under the radar on a flexible schedule that doesn’t inhibit everyday life, but rather allows me to maintain healthy personal relationships. — Matt Lupoli (@mattlupoli) July 13, 2020

Here’s what others had to mention:

Spending holidays with family is too stressful. — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 13, 2020

To have all the time needed to research, write and produce a piece exactly as I envisioned every time — Diane Macedo (@dianermacedo) July 14, 2020

Because I wanted the stress of writing a research paper the night before it's due every day of my life 😂 — Andrea Gunn (@notandrea) July 13, 2020

Definitely for the fan mail. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 13, 2020

Because I have low self esteem and being on tv really helps with self confidence. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) July 13, 2020

Perhaps, we all can relate to this reply by Melissa L Davey:

For the emails from readers correcting my spelling and grammar — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) July 14, 2020

Another one mentioned:

wanted someone to write an oscar-winning film about my hard-hitting scoops — Christopher Mims (@mims) July 13, 2020

Needless to say, a journalist also replied how readers hold them responsible for different issues, including the current pandemic.

So people would blame me personally for the pandemic — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) July 14, 2020

For another, it was just the easier one over choosing a difficult one.