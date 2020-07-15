BUZZ

'Wanted High-paying Job': Why Did You Become a Journalist? Wrong Answers to This Are Pure Gem

The responses to the meme from reputed journalists on Twitter have left people in splits.

Social media is filled with lots of trends and memes, which are never letting the netizens get bored. There is a meme available on almost everything in this world. One of the trending social media memes is the ‘Wrong Answers Only’, which refers to a game where participants have to reply to a question, picture or a video with incorrect responses, with humorous alternative descriptions.

Twitter user, who is a journalist by profession, started a new thread on Twitter with his post, “Why did you become a journalist? Wrong answers only.”

The post was soon flooded with some of the funniest replies, including some from the most reputed journalists in the industry.

A comment read, “I wanted a really laid-back, high-paying job where I could just put my head down and fly under the radar on a flexible schedule that doesn’t inhibit everyday life, but rather allows me to maintain healthy personal relationships.” Seems like a lot of other journalists completely agree to this statement.

Here’s what others had to mention:

Perhaps, we all can relate to this reply by Melissa L Davey:

Another one mentioned:

Needless to say, a journalist also replied how readers hold them responsible for different issues, including the current pandemic.

For another, it was just the easier one over choosing a difficult one.

