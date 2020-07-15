'Wanted High-paying Job': Why Did You Become a Journalist? Wrong Answers to This Are Pure Gem

Social media is filled with lots of trends and memes, which are never letting the netizens get bored. There is a meme available on almost everything in this world. One of the trending social media memes is the ‘Wrong Answers Only’, which refers to a game where participants have to reply to a question, picture or a video with incorrect responses, with humorous alternative descriptions.
Twitter user, who is a journalist by profession, started a new thread on Twitter with his post, “Why did you become a journalist? Wrong answers only.”
Why did you become a journalist? Wrong answers only.— Zachary Downes (@TheZachDownes) July 13, 2020
The post was soon flooded with some of the funniest replies, including some from the most reputed journalists in the industry.
A comment read, “I wanted a really laid-back, high-paying job where I could just put my head down and fly under the radar on a flexible schedule that doesn’t inhibit everyday life, but rather allows me to maintain healthy personal relationships.” Seems like a lot of other journalists completely agree to this statement.
I wanted a really laid-back, high-paying job where I could just put my head down and fly under the radar on a flexible schedule that doesn’t inhibit everyday life, but rather allows me to maintain healthy personal relationships.— Matt Lupoli (@mattlupoli) July 13, 2020
Here’s what others had to mention:
Spending holidays with family is too stressful.— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 13, 2020
To have all the time needed to research, write and produce a piece exactly as I envisioned every time— Diane Macedo (@dianermacedo) July 14, 2020
Because I wanted the stress of writing a research paper the night before it's due every day of my life 😂— Andrea Gunn (@notandrea) July 13, 2020
Definitely for the fan mail.— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 13, 2020
Because I have low self esteem and being on tv really helps with self confidence.— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) July 13, 2020
Perhaps, we all can relate to this reply by Melissa L Davey:
For the emails from readers correcting my spelling and grammar— Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) July 14, 2020
Another one mentioned:
wanted someone to write an oscar-winning film about my hard-hitting scoops— Christopher Mims (@mims) July 13, 2020
Needless to say, a journalist also replied how readers hold them responsible for different issues, including the current pandemic.
So people would blame me personally for the pandemic— Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) July 14, 2020
For another, it was just the easier one over choosing a difficult one.