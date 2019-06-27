Take the pledge to vote

Wanted Man Tries to Hide in the Attic, Gets Busted After Ceiling Starts Cracking

A video captured by Walsh shows plaster raining down on a police officer as a man's leg starts to appear through the ceiling.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
A man was busted for domestic violence after he chose the wrong place to hide from the police in the UK.

Matty Walsh, 24, was at a party with some friends when he heard banging on the door accompanied by shouts of 'police'.

One of the men in the party had suddenly disappeared from the scene.

Daily Mail reports that Walsh said that he had no idea “who the man was, how he got there, or where he went when the police knocked on the door in Rochdale, Manchester.”

As the police made it clear they were looking for a suspect, a creaking sound was heard from the ceiling.

A video captured by Walsh shows plaster raining down on a police officer as a man's leg starts to appear through the ceiling.

“We heard a cracking and the police said, 'who's in the roof?’” Walsh was quoted as saying.

“The next thing a foot comes in and the plaster comes down and almost hits the copper on the head,” he said.

“There was no way out and he came down when they went to get him, there was no way out so he just gave up,” he said.

“We were all having a laugh about it. I don't know what the cops thought of it,” the Rochdale resident said.

Walsh filmed the incident on May 31 and put it on Snapchat.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man had been arrested at the party following an earlier domestic assault, according to Mail.

“Shortly after 02.00 AM on Saturday, June 1, officers responded to reports of a domestic assault in Rochdale.

A male was detained at a nearby house in Ennerdale Road and arrested on suspicion of assault and breaching a restraining order,” the police said.

