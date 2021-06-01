Wanted New Zealand Criminal Hires Helicopter to Surrender after Feasting on Oysters and Champagne

A wanted criminal in New Zealand got a chance to live his life to the fullest hours before surrendering to the police. James Matthew Bryant gave himself up to authorities with a dramatic twist. He enjoyed a private helicopter ride, a platter of oyster and a bottle of champagne before reporting to the police. The man had been on run after being charged with wounding with reckless disregard, three counts of harmful digital communications possession of a knife, and failing to appear in court. However, taking the advice of his lawyer, he decided to surrender himself to the police.

As reported by The New York Times, Bryant had been wandering in the South Island for weeks before an evening news crime show, Police Ten 7 reported him as a wanted criminal. Soon after, he was informed about the facts that someone reported his whereabouts to the police. He hid in a hut in the Waianakarua Scenic Reserve and spent nearly eight days doing yoga. Bryant then contacted a criminal lawyer and an advocate for prisoners’ rights, Arthur Taylor.

The lawyer advised him to give himself up as this will reduce his jail term. Taking the advice seriously, Bryan charted a private helicopter and flew to Taylor’s house. There, he enjoyed a feast of 30 bluff oysters and a bottle of champagne and later surrendered himself to the Dunedin Central Police.

Talking about the feast that Bryan had, lawyer Taylor said, “Having spent a bit of time in that prison, I know the kind of crap they feed them, so I was very sympathetic to his desire to have one last decent repast.”

Bryant also talked to the reporters outside the Dunedin Central Police Station before he entered the jail on Thursday and said that he did a lot of yoga. He was snapped sporting a blue surgical face mask, a Gucci T-shirt and Versace sunglasses.

