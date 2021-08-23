CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Wants a Ball or Late to Class? Monitor Lizard Climbing Gate is Twitter's New Meme Fix
2-MIN READ

Wants a Ball or Late to Class? Monitor Lizard Climbing Gate is Twitter's New Meme Fix

The picture was originally shared on Facebook in 2019. (Credits: Facebook/Long Cherng Yee)

The picture was originally shared on Facebook in 2019. (Credits: Facebook/Long Cherng Yee)

The picture was originally shared on Facebook by Malaysian man Long Cherng Yee who captured this humongous monitor lizard perched upon a gate back in 2019.

Netizens have aced the art of finding humour in almost everything. So, recently when a photo of a humungous monitor lizard climbing up a gate went viral on the internet, it was time for some creative field day action for social media users. Netizens used the photo to draw a parallel between the usual daily things and the imagination used will just crack you up.

So, first, let's get to the story of this viral photo. The picture was originally shared on Facebook by Malaysian man Long Cherng Yee who captured this humongous monitor lizard perched upon a gate back in 2019. The lizard appeared to be peeking inside the house while hanging on the gate. Yee shared multiple pictures of the lizard on his Facebook account along with a cheeky caption that translated to, "You might have pet dogs at home but I have a small ‘crocodile’ here!”

https://www.facebook.com/cherngyee.long/posts/2827409103953376

The picture has again taken the internet by storm this year; it was because of the creativity behind the usage of the photo. From instances of borrowing sugar from neighbours to asking them to return cricket ball that was hit by mistake, users drew hilarious parallels. We got some of them compiled here so that you could have a good laugh.

Check them out here:

Remember the time you walked up to your friend's house and asked their parents to send to play with you? Well, revisit the memory of it with the imagination.

If you have gotten late to your school and wait to be allowed inside, then you will surely relate to this meme.

The photo reminded some users of the feeling of waiting to get a turn to receive items at the nearby grocery store.

Or walking up to your neighbour's house to confirm if they too have got a power cut or you are the only one suffering.

What's your reaction to the memes?

first published:August 23, 2021, 17:09 IST