War Dogs In Russia Parachute Into Battle Ground From 13,000 Feet

The Russian administration is not only training the military officers but also the dogs for war. Recently, some pictures and videos of these war dogs have been doing the rounds on the internet. In mind-boggling footage, the canine warriors can be seen jumping off a military aircraft strapped to their handlers and parachuting into the mock battle zone from a stunning height of 13, 000 feet. All the para-pooches and the soldiers are using equipment that have been personally inspected by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian defence ministry’s television channel, Zvezda, the tests conducted on these army war dogs have been successful since the canines were completely safe and fully prepared to follow the commands after landing.

This exercise is aimed to test new parachutes that can land military dogs in war zones in order to support different operations. According to the army officers, the canine “security forces” are often used in military and rescue operations.

According to parachute testing expert Andrey Toporkov, the dogs have so far taken eight jumps as part of Russia’s latest military drill. While hurling them out of planes is not so difficult, Toporkov said taking the canines inside the aeroplane still remains a challenge. Once, the dog-troopers sit inside, they completely enjoy the ride and sometimes even watch the earth’s view from the window. When it’s time to jump, they bark a lot, but the military officers who jump with them calm them down. In order to specially prepare them for the jumps, the expert informed that the soldiers spend some time with the dogs by feeding them and bonding with them so that they can trust these officers and not be disturbed by the jump. At that same time, it is also essential that these soldiers are mentally prepared and remain calm, added Toporkov.

