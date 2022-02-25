War in Ukraine: American Actor's 'If I Were Vladimir Putin's Mother' Poem Called Bizarre

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, American actress AnnaLynne McCord’s monologue addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin has become the subject of internet ridicule. In the video, the actress is heard saying that she is sorry that she was not Putin’s mother. The clip, where AnnaLynne adds that Putin would have been loved and held in the arms of joyous light if she were his mother, was called ‘self-indulgent’ and ‘narcissistic’. McCord uploaded the video on Twitter on Thursday after the Russian president ordered his troops to capture neighbouring Ukraine.

Here is the video:

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf— AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Here are few reactions to the story:

Omg she did one about Derek Chauvin too holy hell https://t.co/JqJ2HMrdJr— Guacsnotglocks (@guacsnotglocks) February 25, 2022

Just sing “imagine" next time. It’s easier than whatever this is.— El suspendo Bloomberg ¡viva Los Villanos! (@elsuspendo) February 24, 2022

“Thank you for enlightening us that it is once again a woman’s fault for the consequences of a man’s actions. I was blissfully unaware this was anything to do Putins mum until this informative video."

Thank you for enlightening us that it is once again a woman’s fault for the consequences of a man’s actions. I was blissfully unaware this was anything to do Putins mum until this informative video. 🙄😭 https://t.co/h8Md1uxwdp— Georgia Townend (@georgiatownend_) February 25, 2022

After weeks of denying plans to attack its neighbour, Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Advertisement

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them. US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would impose “severe sanctions" over what he called Putin’s “premeditated war".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.