War in Ukraine: Couple Holds Rushed Wedding in Kyiv on First Day of Russian Invasion

Amidst the Russian invasion, a couple in Ukraine has decided to etch their love with the ink of marriage before things get worse than they already are. Though this was not the wedding that they had in mind, the couple were teary eyed and smiling at the same time as they took their vows. Yaryna Arieva, 21, and Sviatoslav Fursin, 24, had set their wedding date later in May. While talking about the wedding that they had planned, Arieva explained how they were supposed to be standing on this “very cute terrace” of a restaurant overlooking the Dnieper River. “Just us and the river and beautiful lights,” Arieva, Deputy, Kyiv City Council, stated while talking to CNN.

On the day Russia hit Ukraine borders, the couple decided to get married at Kyiv’s St Michael’s Monastery. “The situation is hard. We are going to fight for our land. We maybe can die. And, we just wanted to be together before all of that,” said Arieva. Arivea’s husband, who is a software engineer, will head to the local Territorial Defence Centre to help defend the country.

“Maybe they will just give us armour, and we will go and fight. Maybe we will help with something else. They will decide,” added Arieva.

