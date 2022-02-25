War in Ukraine: Photo of Man Mourning Beside Body Amid Rubble Goes Viral

The photo of a Ukrainian man sitting in shock in front of a body is one of the horrific visuals emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war. The photo was tweeted by Anadolu Agency, a state-run media house in Turkey. In the photograph, a man is kneeling in front of a body, his hands covering his mouth in grief and shock. He is surrounded by rubble and a damaged car stands behind him. The picture is from Kharkiv city of Ukraine, which is a major target for Russian airstrikes.

“[Image depicts graphic content] A man mourns near a body as airstrikes damaged an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine."

[Image depicts graphic content] A man mourns near a body as airstrikes damaged an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ocuW4xzKTj— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 24, 2022

Explosions and gunfire erupted in a northern district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, an AFP reporter on the ground heard, as invading Russian forces closed in. Pedestrians ran for safety and small arms fire and explosions were heard in the Obolonsky area. The larger blasts could be heard as far away as the city centre.

Ukraine’s president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day. “We have been left alone to defend our state,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight. “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he added. Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday. Another 316 had been wounded, he said.

Zelensky also said that Russian “sabotage groups” had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city’s citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew. The president added that he and his family remained in Ukraine, despite Russia identifying him as “target number one”. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state,” Zelensky said.

