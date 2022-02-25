War in Ukraine: Russian Actors Irina Starshenbaum, Danila Kozlovsky Appeal for Peace

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, several celebrities, including Russian ones, have take to social media to condemn the attacking country. Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum took to Instagram to say that “nothing justifies war." Sharing a black photo, she wrote: “How did we get to this point? Why then do we remember every May 9 how much pain and loss the war brought us? I don’t want to believe it. We didn’t choose this. Nothing justifies war and I have no words to express the pain and horror of this morning. Ukrainians, please forgive me for being helpless. We want an immediate end to these heinous acts."

The actress who was born in Moscow is a Russian stage and voice actress. Russian actor and director Danila Kozlovsky too condemned the war. He wrote: “Fear and shame …. agree! Stop! NO WAR." Danila had starred in the 2014 fantasy-horror ‘The Vampire Academy.’

Celebrities around the world, including Cardi B and Stephen King, have appealed to Russia to stop its offensive against Ukraine.

After weeks of denying plans to attack its neighbour, Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them. US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would impose “severe sanctions" over what he called Putin’s “premeditated war".

