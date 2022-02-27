War in Ukraine: Soldier Killed While Trying to Stop Russian Army Awarded 'Hero' Title

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several stories of military actions are being shared on social media. One of the stories that has highlighted the supreme sacrifice of a Ukrainian soldier happens to come from the Crimea-Russia intersection. The geographical location was a key strategic point for the Russian military to enter Ukrainian territory. To prevent that from happening, a Ukrainian soldier blew himself up over a bridge to stop Russian troops from advancing.

News of this development was shared by the Ukrainian Army on its official Facebook page. The brave soldier, identified as Skakun Vitaliy Volodymyrovich, is said to have decided to blow up the Geniche Car Bridge which was situated at one of the key places on the map of Ukraine near the Crimean intersection. According to the Ukrainian military, “In order to stop the promotion of the tank column, a decision was made to overthrow the Geniche Car Bridge.”

To execute the task, the Ukrainian military asked an engineer of a separate battalion, sailor Volodymyrovich. According to the Facebook post, “The bridge was replaced, but he didn’t have time to get out of there. According to the words of the brothers, Vitaliy came out of contact. There was an explosion right away. Our brother was killed. His heroic act significantly slowed down the push of the enemy, allowing the unit to relocate and organize the defense.”

The Facebook post also added that the Marine Corps Command of the Ukrainian military will ask the higher command to award Volodymyrovich state award for his sacrifice.

The Facebook post also included a message from the Ukrainian Army that read, “Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn! We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!”

In a post later, the page shared that Vitaliy was awarded the title of ‘Hero of Ukraine’.

Although Russian troops have now entered Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv and the street fight in the city has begun, Volodymyrovich’s sacrifice is being lauded on social media. One of the users commented, “Well Done! My Prayers goes to this courageous Ukrainian Soldier that gave his life to save his own Country - Ukraine! God Bless You Always! RIP. God Save Ukraine!”

