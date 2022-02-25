War in Ukraine: Video of Man Tearfully Sending off Daughter Leaves Netizens Emotional

The heart-wrenching video of a Ukrainian man crying while he sends off his daughter to a safe place in a bus is leaving netizens emotional. As the Ukraine-Russia war escalates, videos of the unfolding crisis are emerging on social media. The clip has been shared by Twitter handle ‘New News EU’. In the video both the father and daughter can be heard crying. The man lovingly fixes the hair of his daughter and hugs her tight, as he breaks down simultaneously. The location is not mentioned in the video. Watch the clip here:

“A father who sent his family to a safe zone bid farewell to his little girl and stayed behind to fight …"

Social media users were aghast to see the grief-struck family.

“This breaks my heart. God bless people of Ukraine!"

“This shouldn’t be happening. My heart bleeds."

“My heart hurts so bad."

“Wow! What an incredibly difficult and brave thing to do."

“The pain of war…. the fighters understand."

“I have a special respect for people who willingly choose to fight in a war for their nation. Hope this man returns safe to his daughter again after everything is resolved."

After weeks of denying plans to attack its neighbour, Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them. US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would impose “severe sanctions" over what he called Putin’s “premeditated war".

