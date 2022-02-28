War in Ukraine: Woman Sings National Anthem Tearfully While Cleaning Bombed Home in Kyiv

As Ukraine is ravaged by Russian offensive, social media is flooded with photos and videos of extraordinary courage and heartbreak among civilians as well as the military. As the country is battered, many videos show Ukrainians finding solace in their national anthem. One such video shows a Ukrainian woman sweeping up shards of glass from her bombed home in Kyiv while tearfully singing the national anthem. As per a NDTV report, the video was taken after a missile attack damaged the building where she lived. A similar video shared by a Ukrainian diplomat also showed the national anthem being played on a trumpet in Kyiv, as claimed by Olexander Scherba on Twitter. “One of Kyiv’s outskirts waiting for invaders. All of a sudden, someone plays Ukrainian anthem on a trumpet. And from everywhere: “Glory to Ukraine!" He wrote in the tweet.

A woman in Kiev sings Ukraine's national anthem from her bombed apartment as she cleans the leftover shards of glass. pic.twitter.com/HMWCB43nfg— NEWS ONE (@NEWSONE46467498) February 26, 2022

One of Kyiv’s outskirts waiting for invaders. All of a sudden, someone plays Ukrainian anthem on a trumpet. And from everywhere: “Glory to Ukraine!”#StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/QHlC3YBllt— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 26, 2022

In another video that is doing the rounds on social media is that of Ukrainian journalist Olga Malchevska who works with the BBC. Malchevska was seen tearing up on live television when she watched footage that showed a building ravaged by the airstrikes launched by the Russian military. The video shared by BBC journalist Karin Giannione on Twitter showed her discussing the developments in Ukraine with Malchevska. In the video, Malchevska is discussing the developments in Kyiv when she tells Giannione that she just got a message from her mother.

Talking about her mother, Malchevska told the fellow journalist, “She’s been taking shelter, she’s hiding in the basement. And luckily she was not in our building which was bombed at night.” Malchevska then revealed that she could not realise that the footage of bombing at the residential area was actually the place where she used to live.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

