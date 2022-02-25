War in Ukraine: Women from Besieged City Say Russian Soldiers are Wooing Them on Tinder

Russia has declared war on Ukraine, but few had expected an invasion in dating app Tinder. According to a report in The Sun, Ukrainian women are seeing an influx of profiles of men in uniform in Tinder. This was observed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 20 miles from the epicenter of Russian attacks. Profiles with the names Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail and Black popped up that included display photos of men posing in beret and even with a pistol. Dasha Synelnikova, a video producer from Ukraine, told the Sun that though she lived in Kyiv, she changed her location to Kharkiv after a friend informed her about the presence of Russian troops on Tinder. She said that it was funny and scary to see the enemy side so close.

However, her curiosity got better of her and she exchanged messages with a 31-year-old Andrei who posed with his Kalashnikov rifle in full combat gear and helmet. When asked about his occupation, Andrei said that he was an engineer who had travelled to Kharkiv a number of times. When Dasha asked him if he was a Russian soldier, he replied with a Jim Carrey gif that meant to say ‘oops’. Among the other profiles was a guy posing on bed with a pistol, another wearing a tight blue-and-white vest and one cuddling a kitten.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, India is trying its best to evacuate Indians from the besieged country. A team from the Indian embassy in Hungary has been sent to the border post of Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Hungary said it is working with the Hungarian government for providing all possible assistance for facilitating the entry of Indians from Ukraine. As Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack, India is looking at evacuating its nationals from Ukraine through land routes. Hungary shares a border with Ukraine.

