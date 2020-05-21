'War-Like Situation': Horrific Cyclone Amphan Aftermath Photos Show Destruction Left Behind

Amphan, the first tropical cyclone of the 2020 season in the North Indian basin, has made landfall in India yesterday.

The cyclone which ravaged through parts of Bengal and Odisha, brought with it heavy rain, winds, thunder and lightning.

Power supply and 4G network in Kolkata has been severely hit by cyclone Amphan as the West Bengal Governor termed the disaster as 'one of the worst storm in decades.'

According to unofficial data, at least 12 have been killed in Bengal due to the 'super cyclone'.

Photos from Bengal and Odisha on Twitter show the sheer aftermath of the damage left behind by the cyclone.





Kolkata bears the extreme loss of trees by #AmphanSuperCyclone . Few pics pic.twitter.com/84Z7MwAaEX — Vinod Kumar Gupta (@vg_inc) May 21, 2020

Jai RAM pur post office behala pic.twitter.com/4lpW9KCGGP — Gourav Sarkar (@gouravsarkar809) May 21, 2020





My neighbour 40yrs old manjo tree had fallen because of #AmphanSuperCyclone 😔😩 I m glad and thankful nothing much damage happened in my area 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7U3ZmtiyK1 — Jyoti🌟 (@vk_nushkie_nona) May 21, 2020





Total area is water logged for next 5 months because of no drainage system in Shyamnagar Kowgachi Bramhanpara, North 24 Parganas . Lot of trees drop down due to Amphan.#AmphanSuperCyclone #IamSumanDe pic.twitter.com/lXlHu0MqJq — Pratik Dutta (@leopratik80) May 21, 2020





The morning after #AmphanSuperCyclone.

Trees and electricity poles are uprooted.

Broken window glasses everywhere on the streets. @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/kteFFApfdl — Rajneesh Meena (IRS) (@IRSRajneesh) May 21, 2020

Flooded streets of Kolkata pray for Kolkata , may Allah protect all. #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/nfqszALJT2 — Mohd Shahnawaz (@mohdshahnawazed) May 20, 2020





This image is from Jadavpur and adjoining areas in South Kolkata. Look at what #CycloneAmphan has left behind, total destruction. #CycloneAmphanUpdate #Amphan #AmphanUpdates pic.twitter.com/x1OKoIvk2I — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) May 21, 2020





The India Meteorological Department has said that the storm is likely to maintain its intensity till morning of May 21 (today). However, it will soon weaken into a deep depression over Bangladesh.

