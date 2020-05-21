BUZZ

'War-Like Situation': Horrific Cyclone Amphan Aftermath Photos Show Destruction Left Behind

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

According to unofficial data, at least 12 have been killed in Bengal due to the 'super cyclone'.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Amphan, the first tropical cyclone of the 2020 season in the North Indian basin, has made landfall in India yesterday.

The cyclone which ravaged through parts of Bengal and Odisha, brought with it heavy rain, winds, thunder and lightning.

Power supply and 4G network in Kolkata has been severely hit by cyclone Amphan as the West Bengal Governor termed the disaster as 'one of the worst storm in decades.'

According to unofficial data, at least 12 have been killed in Bengal due to the 'super cyclone'.

Photos from Bengal and Odisha on Twitter show the sheer aftermath of the damage left behind by the cyclone.







The India Meteorological Department has said that the storm is likely to maintain its intensity till morning of May 21 (today). However, it will soon weaken into a deep depression over Bangladesh.


