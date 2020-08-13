BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
2-MIN READ

'War of the Worlds': Bizarre ‘Silent Lightning’ Storm Illuminates UK in This Viral Video

Video grab of the silent lightning in UK. (Credits: Twitter)

Video grab of the silent lightning in UK. (Credits: Twitter)

Incredible footage of the 'silent lightning' storm was captured by weather watchers across the UK as it swelters in 34C heatwave.

Share this:

In a rare incident, silent lightning was spotted by people in the United Kingdom. Netizens across the country shared images of the sight with the hashtag ‘war of the worlds’.

According to a report published in The Mirror, the country witnessed 50 thousand lightning strikes within a period of 24 hours. More interestingly, the temperature on the day of the incident was above 30 degrees. By definition, silent lightning is basically cloud-to-ground lightning that happens very far away, along with thunder that disappears before it reaches the observer. As a result, it cannot be heard.

Quite a few people shared visuals of the day on Twitter. Sharing a GIF of the incident that will blow away your mind, a person who goes by username pw_phantom said, “Strange Sky’s - with all the weird things happening around the world a new one has been dropped on us tonight, here in the UK Flag of United Kingdom silent lightning, yep

no thunder at all and even stranger for the UK no rain it’s like a scene from War of the worlds.”

In the subsequent tweet, he informed, “And just like that it’s stopped going for over an hour constant flash after flash and like someone’s flicked a switch gone... I’m telling you just like the Cruise version of WOTW, next thing the ground will crack open and Martians will climb out - 2020 continues”.

Take a look at some of the visuals that have been shared by various users:

Brits were left awe-inspired after watching 'silent lightning' strike across the UK overnight. What do you think?

Next Story
Loading