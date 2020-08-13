'War of the Worlds': Bizarre ‘Silent Lightning’ Storm Illuminates UK in This Viral Video

In a rare incident, silent lightning was spotted by people in the United Kingdom. Netizens across the country shared images of the sight with the hashtag ‘war of the worlds’.

According to a report published in The Mirror, the country witnessed 50 thousand lightning strikes within a period of 24 hours. More interestingly, the temperature on the day of the incident was above 30 degrees. By definition, silent lightning is basically cloud-to-ground lightning that happens very far away, along with thunder that disappears before it reaches the observer. As a result, it cannot be heard.

Quite a few people shared visuals of the day on Twitter. Sharing a GIF of the incident that will blow away your mind, a person who goes by username pw_phantom said, “Strange Sky’s - with all the weird things happening around the world a new one has been dropped on us tonight, here in the UK Flag of United Kingdom silent lightning, yep

no thunder at all and even stranger for the UK no rain it’s like a scene from War of the worlds.”

In the subsequent tweet, he informed, “And just like that it’s stopped going for over an hour constant flash after flash and like someone’s flicked a switch gone... I’m telling you just like the Cruise version of WOTW, next thing the ground will crack open and Martians will climb out - 2020 continues”.

Take a look at some of the visuals that have been shared by various users:

