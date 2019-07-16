Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

War Teaser Trailer Starring Hritik Roshan Has People Contesting Memes With Super 30

The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
War Teaser Trailer Starring Hritik Roshan Has People Contesting Memes With Super 30
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...

War. What is it good for?

Well, turns out, not absolutely nothing. Edwin Star's 1970 protest song may have you believing otherwise, but desi Netizens will tell you that 'War' is actually good - if you're talking about teaser of the movie starring Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The teaser was released yesterday.

The teaser shows an intense fight between Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan. Hritik Roshan also looks like very different from what he was seen as in his movie, Super 30, which just released. Drawing parallels between the two films, Netizens came up with a new comparison of memes of his two characters.

The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram