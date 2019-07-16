War Teaser Trailer Starring Hritik Roshan Has People Contesting Memes With Super 30

War. What is it good for?

Well, turns out, not absolutely nothing. Edwin Star's 1970 protest song may have you believing otherwise, but desi Netizens will tell you that 'War' is actually good - if you're talking about teaser of the movie starring Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The teaser was released yesterday.

The teaser shows an intense fight between Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan. Hritik Roshan also looks like very different from what he was seen as in his movie, Super 30, which just released. Drawing parallels between the two films, Netizens came up with a new comparison of memes of his two characters.

Employee of a..Service based Product basedCompany Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019

What i think i've written on the exam papervsThe actual marks i get.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/dr1tzJfxnL — Kaushik (@Sarcasmmm007) July 15, 2019

Rohit before Rohit after Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM — Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019

India's fourth position during yuvraj singh VS after yuvraj singh pic.twitter.com/8bKIex2TQ6 — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 15, 2019

Pic 1: When your salary is credited Pic 2: After paying EMIs and bills pic.twitter.com/nXuXvVJpqs — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 15, 2019

Online Shopping Pic 1 : Expectations Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl — Gujju Rocks 😎 (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019

#WarTeaserme taking Accidentally selfie opening the On B612 normal camera pic.twitter.com/2yJ640PzMU — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 15, 2019

Influencers... Online v/s Offline pic.twitter.com/z5bstgjYhp — Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) July 15, 2019

The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2.