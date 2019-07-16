War Teaser Trailer Starring Hritik Roshan Has People Contesting Memes With Super 30
The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2.
Image Credits: Twitter.
War. What is it good for?
Well, turns out, not absolutely nothing. Edwin Star's 1970 protest song may have you believing otherwise, but desi Netizens will tell you that 'War' is actually good - if you're talking about teaser of the movie starring Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The teaser was released yesterday.
Two heroes. One #WAR!Presenting @iHrithik VS @iTIGERSHROFF in #WarTeaser. Whose team are you on? #HrithikVsTiger @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/pdBmfhzQCe— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 15, 2019
The teaser shows an intense fight between Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan. Hritik Roshan also looks like very different from what he was seen as in his movie, Super 30, which just released. Drawing parallels between the two films, Netizens came up with a new comparison of memes of his two characters.
Me in Boys Hostel vs Me outside Girls Hostel 😁😂😎😎#WAR #WarTeaser#Super30 pic.twitter.com/WOhbO6PU2U— रोहित WAR Super30 (@WAR_TheYudhh) July 15, 2019
Employee of a..Service based Product basedCompany Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019
#CBSE vs State Board#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/nsZ43Y7sAT— व्यंकपुरण 📖 (@vh1ne) July 15, 2019
CA during articleship v/s after getting the degree#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/oE7o2hf60n— Savage_नारी_😼 (@atram_shatram) July 15, 2019
What i think i've written on the exam papervsThe actual marks i get.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/dr1tzJfxnL— Kaushik (@Sarcasmmm007) July 15, 2019
Rohit before Rohit after Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM— Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019
India's fourth position during yuvraj singh VS after yuvraj singh pic.twitter.com/8bKIex2TQ6— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 15, 2019
Pic 1: When your salary is credited Pic 2: After paying EMIs and bills pic.twitter.com/nXuXvVJpqs— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 15, 2019
Original song Remake song pic.twitter.com/C5J6uQMLmu— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) July 15, 2019
Online Shopping Pic 1 : Expectations Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl— Gujju Rocks 😎 (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019
1. DP on social media2. Adhaar card photo #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/HJfvEOuTGd— Chirag (@igot10on10) July 15, 2019
#WarTeaserme taking Accidentally selfie opening the On B612 normal camera pic.twitter.com/2yJ640PzMU— Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 15, 2019
Influencers... Online v/s Offline pic.twitter.com/z5bstgjYhp— Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) July 15, 2019
