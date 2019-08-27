Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'War' Trailer Has Finally Arrived and the Memes Have Us Rolling on the Floor With Laughter

The film will be releasing on October 2. Are you ready for it?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
'War' Trailer Has Finally Arrived and the Memes Have Us Rolling on the Floor With Laughter
The film will be releasing on October 2. Are you ready for it?
Your lifelong dream of seeing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together on the big screen has finally come true with the 'War' trailer which was unveiled today. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a leading role. The storyline, however, is pretty evident from the trailer itself.

Hrithik plays a special agent who's gone rogue and has turned against his own country. And predictably enough, no one but Tiger Shroff can stop him. And if you have both Tiger and Hrithik in the same frame, you can expect a whole lot of action and of course, a few memorable dance sequences.

But what more can we expect? Why, memes of course! And this is how we reacted when we saw the memes flooding our feed:

via GIPHY

Ranveer Singh, are you listening?

Ouch.

Relatable much?

Do you hear that? That's anxiety knocking on your door.

But nepotism is a myth, right?

BRB, wondering whether to laugh or cry.

No comments.

Okay, cried a little.

*chuckles silently*

Dhoni to the rescue!

You'd be lying if you said you didn't read this conversation in their voices!

Umm.

The film will be releasing on October 2. Are you ready for it?

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

