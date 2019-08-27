'War' Trailer Has Finally Arrived and the Memes Have Us Rolling on the Floor With Laughter
The film will be releasing on October 2. Are you ready for it?
Your lifelong dream of seeing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together on the big screen has finally come true with the 'War' trailer which was unveiled today. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a leading role. The storyline, however, is pretty evident from the trailer itself.
Hrithik plays a special agent who's gone rogue and has turned against his own country. And predictably enough, no one but Tiger Shroff can stop him. And if you have both Tiger and Hrithik in the same frame, you can expect a whole lot of action and of course, a few memorable dance sequences.
But what more can we expect? Why, memes of course! And this is how we reacted when we saw the memes flooding our feed:
Ranveer Singh, are you listening?
#WarTrailerGovinda: I love your dress senseRanveer Singh: pic.twitter.com/oBlaIsXeXw— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 27, 2019
Ouch.
#WarTrailer #HrithikvsTigerMe : Government kabhi hum general category walo k baare mein bhi sochega bhi or nhi Government : pic.twitter.com/Hzb8oQV5Up— Jagriti 🍁 (@Being_Jagriti_) August 27, 2019
Relatable much?
#WarTrailerMe playing GTA or any RPG pic.twitter.com/vYYmv7dpV7— Name cannot be blank (@pokerfacedcomic) August 27, 2019
Do you hear that? That's anxiety knocking on your door.
#WarTrailerMY MIND DURING EXAMS😭 pic.twitter.com/1c7oTxgnPY— Aditya Swaraj (@itya_adi) August 27, 2019
But nepotism is a myth, right?
#WarTrailerKaran johar to star kids: pic.twitter.com/apEeHksAZf— Jeet~choudhary (@jatjeet69) August 27, 2019
BRB, wondering whether to laugh or cry.
#WarTrailer Nobody Literally nobody Problems To Me :- pic.twitter.com/OrPkcFUuVa— Prof. Boies Pilled bell 💎 (@Lil_Boies2) August 27, 2019
No comments.
Engineering Colleges when u pass your 12th Board Exam😂#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/crcFesQF5T— Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) August 27, 2019
Okay, cried a little.
#WarTrailerMy bad luck to me always- pic.twitter.com/wlvWJKrEfg— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) August 27, 2019
*chuckles silently*
*Rishbha Pant While Batting*#INDvWI#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/lL4nqZsGor— V¡nay🏏 (@CRICKETDUDE_) August 27, 2019
Dhoni to the rescue!
M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019
You'd be lying if you said you didn't read this conversation in their voices!
Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ??Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0— ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019
Umm.
*Salman Khan while driving*#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/1fPlbsQoC8— Spike 😎 (@iam_spike) August 27, 2019
