Wari Leaders Used Hallucinogen to Keep Followers Loyal 1200-Years-ago: Study

Analysis of excavated material at Quilcapampa, a site in southern Peru, has revealed how in the 15th and 16th century pre-Columbian Andes rulers relied on hallucinogens to maintain their social power. The study led by a team of four archeologists from Dickinson College, and University of Rochester in the USA and the Royal Ontario Museum, in Canada was published in the journal Antiquity.

The study has found that the Wari leaders of a 1,200-year-old town, which is now called Quilcapampa may have used their access to the psychoactive substance vilca to help keep their people loyal. This conclusion was derived after recent excavations at the center of Quilcapampa, revealed 16 vilca seeds along the remains of a drink made from fermented fruit that scientists refer to as “chicha de molle.” The archaeologists found the seeds and drink in an area of the site that contains buildings which were likely used for the consumption. Wari or Huari culture flourished between roughly A.D. 500 and A.D. 1000. Researchers revealed that people of this culture did not use a writing system, which explains why there are no written records describing them. Images depicting vilca have been found at other Wari sites, but this is the first time that vilca seeds have been found at a Wari site.

The study mentions how psychoactive substances often play an essential role in defining political relationships, with hallucinogens and alcoholic beverages representing two distinct potential avenues to altered states of consciousness. Researchers speculate that considering how difficult it was to obtain vilca seeds in Quilcapampa, leaders of the Wari community would have been able to access the hallucinogen and likely used this ability to help win over the loyalty of members of the community. Researchers mention that the vilca seeds were most likely collected from tropical woodlands on or near the eastern flanks of the Andes. Study co-author Matthew Biwer, a visiting assistant professor of anthropology and archaeology at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, told Live Science, “It was an important part of creating social bonds between Wari hosts and local guests. The locals would have been invited to the Wari feasts and would become indebted to the hosts.”

