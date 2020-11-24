'Warm and Nostalgic': This Viral Animated Video is Making 90's Kids Miss Their Childhood

Childhood nostalgia is everyone’s drug. In the humdrum of adult life, one often finds looking back at days gone by to be a comforting emotion. An animator thought he should visualise the nostalgia of childhood, especially an Indian childhood before technology took over.

The short-animated clip created by Tarun Lak looks very reminiscent of a 1990s. However, no words are required to convey the emotions intended by the animator. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words and these are multiple moving pictures holding thousands of emotions.

The short clip opens with a school-uniformed child standing beside a coconut-vendor’s cart as the seller sharpens the fruit with the yummy nectar inside. The boy pays him in exchange for the coconut and the seller promptly pockets his earnings as the child walks away. The next image shifts to an old man wearing a dhoti who is reading a newspaper on a cane chair. He shuts the paper close and pulls in a cane ottoman and relaxes and yawns, taking a nap probably? A quintessential small-town afternoon scene.

The next clip features a schoolgirl sitting on a parapet. She holds a tiffin, looks around for a moment, then opens the lunch box and proceeds to eat. Soon her friend arrives, happy and chirpy, and sits with her. The two are seen sharing each other’s lunch. This clip is likely to spark a million memories among the audience.

Then we see a boy who should be studying but is napping instead. He wakes up, picks up a bat, fumbles around with it striking a few imaginary cricketing shots. The last clip features a mother and a son. The mother fills up a couple of water containers at a hand pump. Later the little boy picks one of them up while the mother lifts the other one and walks away.

The video is entitled “India Vignettes, a compilation!” and has over 8 lakh views on Twitter!

People could not stop gushing over this video that revived their nostalgia.

This animation compilation is amazing!! I love all the little details you've added in the gestures, and how it gives a little insight on daily life in India. Fabulous work!! — chlove (@GoGetaRoomie) November 23, 2020

This makes me feel so warm and nostalgiac, thank you — Laila (@aheavyhead) November 23, 2020

I love them all! But the tiffin sharing one is the one I miss the most! Working with other cultures (German, US) it's very rare to have office lunch together and share from each other's food. That one just hit home <3 — Mehak Sharma (@Mekk_sharma) November 23, 2020

These animations feel so human. It's the little micro expression conveyed through motion, like the boy's excited hop on the first one, or the way the two girls lean towards each other as they share their food. Perfect. — Marcus T. Williams (@Maromar15910) November 23, 2020

My favourite part is the little detail of the mum adjusting her shoulder. Adds a lot to her character in like 3 frames — Morgan Wodring (@morkalmarrh) November 23, 2020

What I really like about these is how slow the slower moves are. It gives you access to much more contrast and really lets you see the stuff between keys. I notice this a lot in good 2d animation and I wonder if it’s something we can’t get away with in cg or if we just don’t try. — Justin Sklar (@JustinSklar) November 23, 2020

The details in their actions in all of these is so wonderful! I do the same thing with my glasses if i take a nap so I don't lose them anywhere. — SnackCakes (@LaurieSnackwell) November 23, 2020

This was so incredibly peaceful and beautiful to watch, applause to you, this is fantastic animation. pic.twitter.com/XGszTFN2sv — LightHope0415 (@Shaunna38799250) November 23, 2020

this work is lovely! some things (gestures, subtle things) gave me a very "brazillian" feel, I can't explain tho but it was very comforting to recognize my people in other ppls lives <3 great work indeed <3 — rangelda (@rangelda_scylla) November 23, 2020

The video creator Tarun Lak is an Indian-American animator who has worked for Pixar, Sony, and many other well-known organisations.