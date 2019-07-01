Was a Canadian Cartoonist Just Fired for a Controversial Cartoon on Donald Trump?
A Canadian publishing company has dropped its contract with political cartoonist, Michael de Adder, after his cartoon depicting US President Donald Trump standing over the drowned bodies of immigrants went viral on social media.
The cartoon shared by de Adder showed Trump standing, in golf clothes holding a golf club in hand, over the dead bodies of a father and his daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande while entering the US. The image of their bodies lying face down in the river has now become famous and symbolic of the plight of the immigrants in the United States.
The father and the daughter had reportedly been trying to enter the US from El Salvador but had been denied entry and detained at the immigrant detention centre in Mexico.
In the cartoon, Trump seems unfazed by the dead bodies and appears to be asking them, "Do you mind if I play through?"
Cartoon for June 26, 2019 on #trump #BorderCrisis #BORDER #TrumpCamps #TrumpConcentrationCamps pic.twitter.com/Gui8DHsebl
— Michael de Adder (@deAdder) June 26, 2019
His cartoon had not been published technically although several of his cartoons had been earlier published by Brunswick News Inc., The company has, however, decided to cut ties with De Adder after his controversial cartoon.
In a Facebook post, he announced that he had been let go by the company. "The highs and lows of cartooning. Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick," he wrote.
According to NBC News, however, the company has denied such allegations. They've reportedly said that the decision to let de Adder go had nothing to do with the political cartoon on Trump.
