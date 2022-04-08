Was Amy Schumer's Joke on Leonardo DiCaprio at Oscars Stolen from Twitter?

This year’s Academy Awards garnered attention for a number of reasons. Controversy-laden Oscars 2022 also had discussions about Amy Schumer allegedly stealing a joke in which she took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio. Although Amy did not comment on the allegations of plagiarism all this while, in her recent appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Amy addressed them. While hosting Oscars 2022 with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, Amy delivered a joke which was plotted around Leonardo DiCaprio dating girls much younger than him. Amy said, “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

The shots fired by Amy instantly ricocheted as social media went abuzz with allegations of plagiarism aimed at Amy. Apparently, a Twitter user, months before the joke was cracked on the Oscars’ stage, wrote something strikingly similar. In the tweet shared in December 2021 last year, the user wrote, “Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better world for his girlfriends.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends— Pjörk🐷 (@NicoleConlan) December 23, 2021

Addressing the allegations, Amy started by revealing that she hasn’t been on Twitter personally and has an assistant handling her account, suggesting that she could not have picked up the joke from the micro-blogging site, reported LADBible. She added, “And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I do not start thievery.”

Here’s a snippet from the show:

The comedian also mentioned that she faced a question regarding the allegation during a lie detector test she took for Vanity Fair and came clean. Take a look at the test here:

Amy then stated, “So, everybody just chill. It is crazy. I am funny enough; I do not need to steal s**t.”

