Was Amy Schumer's Joke on Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars 'Stolen' off Twitter?

The 94th Academy Awards, like every season, made ‘smacking’ headlines this year. Adding to this sensational list is another that has put one of the hosts of the Oscars 2022 under hot water. This year’s Oscars were hosted by actor Regina Hall, and comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. During the event, Amy Schumer took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio and delivered a joke. However, the comedian is now being accused of stealing the DiCaprio joke and is currently being discussed on Twitter. Amy, citing DiCaprio’s activism against Climate Change, said, “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him. He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” The crowd erupted in laughter and was spotted gasping for air.

Here’s the snippet from the event containing the joke:

“Leonardo DiCaprio, ¿qué puedo decir sobre él? Ha hecho mucho para luchar contra el cambio climático y dejar atrás un planeta más limpio y verde para sus novias", bromea Amy Schumer en la gala de las #Oscars pic.twitter.com/D2bC4xNDDU— Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) March 28, 2022

As soon as the joke with DiCaprio dating much younger girls than him catapulted on social media, people got a whiff and found a tweet that a user posted on Twitter months before Amy delivered it at the Academy Awards 2022.

Here’s the joke that Twitterati brought to light along with fresh accusations for Amy. The user wrote, “Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better world for his girlfriends.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends— Pjörk🐷 (@NicoleConlan) December 23, 2021

Netizens couldn’t hold back but pointed one finger at the tweet and another at Amy highlighting the “robbery” that has been done “in broad daylight.”

sir, I have witnessed a robbery in broad daylight— jenn ツ (@JennTheHenn77) March 28, 2022

One user accused Amy of stealing the joke “word for word.”

CRAZYYYYY she stole this word for word 😭🤦🏾 https://t.co/bCpjUJnsce— malaika (@malaiikawebb) March 29, 2022

Another wrote, “She is just reading out viral tweets and passing them off as her own jokes.”

she's just reading out viral tweets and passing them off as her own jokes i cannot believe this 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/LuDyv2syGL https://t.co/0hHPcSbfXS— adi (@adikaisen) March 28, 2022

This is not the first time that such accusations have surfaced against Amy Schumer. In 2011, Amy Schumer copied a joke from a sketch called Slap Oprah, performed by Kathleen Madigan. She has also been accused by Tammy Pescatelli of stealing her joke and using it in the movie Trainwreck.

