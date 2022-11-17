'Was An Emotion': BCCI Shares Sachin Tendulkar's Retirement Video, Fans Get All Nostalgic

On November 16, nine years ago, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement and bid goodbye to international cricket. Getting all nostalgic about the same, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video. The video is from the day when Tendulkar gave an emotional speech. In the video, the entire stadium could be seen chanting “Sachin, Sachin". People can also be seen getting teary eyed.

“Time has flown by quickly, but the memories you have left with me, will always be with me forever and ever and especially the chant of ‘Sachin Sachin’ which will reverberate in my ears till I stop breathing," he said in the video. Have a look:

On this day in 2013, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt bid adieu to international cricket.Relive his emotional speech that moved everyone, here - https://t.co/bAVfiAEcaP #Legend #SRT pic.twitter.com/hhtwWfzExs — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2018

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 850K views. “On this day in 2013, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt bid adieu to international cricket. Relive his emotional speech that moved everyone," read the caption of the video. “Hey I was there at the stadium, crying buckets cricket has not been the same after u retired, regardless of the records broken / tournaments won People still randomly cheer Saachin saachin during matches, that’s the impact u had on cricket," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I remember leaving my midway vacation trip and joining everyone at Wankhede.. ppl told me you could watch on TV but #Sachin was an Emotion that time and how could I miss that #SRT200.. Bcoz of him our childhood was awesome."

“Sir you were great. I eventually didn’t started watching cricket early. But as I started watching it I got loved to it and you were the favourite player of me," wrote another Twitter user.

Tendulkar has played 664 international cricket matches in total, scoring 34,357 runs in all. He retired after his 200th Test, which India played against West Indies at Mumbai, on November 16, 2013.

