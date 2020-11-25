Was Bike Beside Banksy's Latest Artwork in England Really Stolen? Here's What Happened

In a mysterious incident, the abandoned bike outside a mural painted by elusive British artist Banksy in Nottingham in Central England, went missing earlier this week. The sudden disappearance of the Raleigh bike, which was chained to a bare wall and formed a part of the artwork depicting a little girl using a bike tire as a hula hoop, prompted fears of theft.

The missing bike created quite a stir among locals with one of them even replacing the lost one with his own bike.

The truth, however, turned out to be blander than fiction, this time. According to recent reports, the bike, which went missing from its spot behind a salon, was seemingly taken away not by thieves but by city council members.

The bike had indeed not been stolen but removed from the premises by the Nottingham City Council in collaboration with the owners of the building and a group called "The Nottingham Project".

Taking to social media, The Project tweeted that the bike was safe in their possession. "The bike has been moved and in very safekeeping. The action was taken to remove any risk to it remaining in its original position."

The notice further added that the group was working with council to protect the bike, as it was part of the artwork and thus an "important asset for Nottingham's cultural future".

READ: Anonymous British Artist Banksy Confirms New Hula-hooping Girl Street Art in Nottingham is His

The artwork initially appeared on the wall anonymously on October 13, the same time as the abandoned Raleigh Outland bike appeared oun the wall outside the salon. The artwork created quite a buzz and soon, Banksy confirmed on his Instagram page that the mural was indeed his.

READ: Banksy Funds a Boat Covered in His Artwork to Rescue Migrant Refugees in the Mediterranean

Other works by Banksy this year have alluded to the coronavirus crisis and Black Lives Matter movement. In August, he funded a boat crewed by volunteers to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Europe from Africa.