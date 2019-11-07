Was Charles Darwin Wrong? New Study Suggests a Different Life Evolution Theory

Contrary to what English biologist Charles Darwin believed, a new study, conducted by researchers at University College of London has projected that life could have originated in deep-sea hydrothermal vents and not warm shallow pools of water.

According to the study first published in 'Nature Ecology & Evolution', and reported by Science Daily, scientists drew the conclusion after the team recreated an environment that is similar to underwater vents. The study authors found that the salt water and alkalinity in hydrothermal vents has no negative affect on synthetic cell formation. It rather actively favoured the formation.

According to study authors, similar hydrothermal vents are present in other planets as well thus adding fuel to theories of extra-terrestrial life.

Speaking about the study, first author Dr Jordan said that in their experiments, they created essential components of life that is more akin to prehistoric environments than other lab experiments. He went on to add that while they still do not know where life first formed, their study highlights the fact that the possibility of life being formed in deep-sea hydrothermal vents cannot be completely ruled out.

According to the Science Daily report, Professor Nick Lane, the study's lead author added that while there are multiple theories proposing how life started, their findings add weight to the theory that underwater hydrothermal vents are among the mostly promising locations for life to have begun.

