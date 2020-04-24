'Was Confident Pakistan Wouldn't Get My Wicket': Sachin's Rare Interview Gives You Goosebumps

All the way back in 1989, a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his debut against a mighty Pakistan side that boasted of a bowling attack with the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and the ace spinner Abdul Qadir.

It was a baptism by fire and Sachin, who was cleaned up by fellow debutant Waqr Younis in the first Test of the series in Karachi, went on to score two impressive half centuries.

Karachi, Sachin had said, was the only time he ever doubted himself despite getting hit by a fast bouncer by Waqar.

In an interview from after the series that is doing the rounds on social media, Sachin backed that up and said in Sialkot he felt confident that no one would be able to get him out. He went on to score 57 valuable runs in more than three hours as India managed to save the Test.

“I was not expecting I will get out to (Wasim) Akram because that innings, especially then, I was feeling so confident that no one would be able to get me out,” a young Sachin stated.

While the Tests were a cruel initiation to international cricket for the stylish Mumbaikar, the ODI format saw him destroy Abdul Qadir in an incident that is well and truly part of cricket folklore.

The seasoned Qadir, in an attempt to intimidate the youngster, told him, “Mein nahi marne dunga tujhe (I will not let you take me on).” To which Sachin’s initial response was, ”Aapko kaise marunga (How will I take you on a legend like you).”

However, right after Tendulkar took on the challenge of the Pakistan bowler and even hit him for four sixes in a 30-over exhibition match in Peshawar.

As the story goes, Qadir walked up to Sachin after the over and said, "This is not a one-day international match so you should try and hit me for a six in the next over. And if you succeed you will become a star". He didn't say anything to me but the next over he hit me for three sixes."

Tendulkar scored 53 runs off 18 balls in the match including an over in which he scored 27 runs (6, 4, 0, 6, 6, 6) off Qadir.

