Was 'Darr' Sequel to 'KHKN'? SRK Fan Theory Takes Internet by Storm

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Darr are both Shah Rukh Khan-starrers revolving around the story of a one-sided love story but with completely different approaches. In Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, SRK plays the character of Sunil who loves Anna (Suchitra Krishmoorthi) but she loves someone else. Sunil desperately tries to manipulate and break her up from her lover but eventually gives up on the hopes of getting her in life. The film ends with Shah Rukh meeting a new girl- Juhi Chawla. Harmless story - no one's getting injured or killed.

In Darr, the one-sided love story turned obsessive and Shah Rukh's character is ready to go to any level to claim the love of Juhi's character Kiran. Kiran is engaged to Sunil (Sunny Deol) but that does not stop Shah Rukh who threatens Juhi and even tries to kill Sunil to claim his love. And the films in a dramatic climax sequence.

Now prima facie, you would say that the two are completely different films and don't seem to have any connection, but a theory propped by movie page 'Fables Of Film' on social media will force you to believe otherwise. Sharing his theory, the page suggested that Darr could have been a sequel to Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa and he gives interesting reasons for his theory. He points that even in KHKN, Shah Rukh’s character was an obsessive one-sided lover who refuses to accept the girl’s love for someone else. The only difference from Darr is that he is not violently obsessive, 'yet'.

He meets Juhi towards the end of the film and that’s where the connection begins. The theory suggested that after Shah Rukh found that Juhi was also in love with someone else in Darr, he could not handle it and became a violent obsessive lover.

Take look at his post here:

The theory left the netizens confused and amazed at the same time. People now could not 'un-notice' the interesting connection. "wow that's a good theory," wrote a user in her reaction.

Another user pointed that the two films explained the fine line between love and obsession.

What's your take on the theory?

