GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Was Donald Trump's Presidency a Part of God's Plan? That's Exactly What This Film Suggests

'The Trump Prophecy' is about why god chose to make Donald Trump as the president of the United States.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Was Donald Trump's Presidency a Part of God's Plan? That's Exactly What This Film Suggests
(Image: The official poster of The Trump Prophecy)
Loading...
On 8 November 2016, when Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama as the 45th president of the United States, eyebrows were raised and everyone assumed it to be nothing short of a cursed miracle or even 'god's divine intervention'.

The Trump Prophecy, a film based on the book The Trump Prophecies by Mark Taylor, tells the story of Taylor, a former firefighter, who received a message from God himself, while surfing through TV channels in April 2011.

Taylor, while watching Donald Trump's interview, heard God say, "You're hearing the voice of the next president."

Subsequently, he wrote The Trump Prophecies: The Astonishing True Story of the Man Who Saw Tomorrow… and What He Says Is Coming Next, on which the movie is based.

Taylor, in his book, has made several claims which he regards as "prophetic words," such as Donald Trump will serve two terms as president, Barack Obama will be charged with treason and Trump will authorise the arrest of thousands of corrupt officials who are part of a massive satanic paedophile ring. Mark further claimed that Trump will also force the release of cures for cancer and Alzheimer’s which are allegedly being withheld by the pharmaceutical industry.

The film, which will receive a limited screening, will be played in cinema halls only on October 2 and October 4.



The film, created on a budget of £2 million was, however, not well received by much of the public, who mostly chose to ignore it altogether.


























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...