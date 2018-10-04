Was Donald Trump's Presidency a Part of God's Plan? That's Exactly What This Film Suggests

Just sat down in a movie theater and saw an ad for something called The Trump Prophecy, a Fathom Events special event. So that's a thing. https://t.co/Ddc5keZEnk — Rick Klau (@rklau) October 1, 2018

Tom - just came from a movie theater in Mt. Pleasant SC - wealthy Charleston suburb. Promo for “The Trump Prophecy” film... https://t.co/jbxgJ6T1Qe

Don’t think it’ll be in our NY theaters but who knows. This is freaking unreal. They’re deifying this mobbed up fake billionaire. — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) September 30, 2018

“The Trump Prophecy” movie claims God chose U.S. president



Man claims he received a prophecy: “The Spirit of God says I’ve chosen this man Donald Trump for such a time as this.”https://t.co/s6lFtLKTd2 — FloridaLine (@Floridaline) October 3, 2018

I am at the movies tonight. The film #TrumpProphecy was premiering and Fahrenheit 11/9 was also showing. I asked them how many tickets were sold to the Prophecy movie. They said “5”. https://t.co/aHp6G4EL1O — Michael Gitter (@michaelgitter) October 2, 2018

US cinemas screening Trump prophecy movie that claims God chose a philandering alleged billionaire who can't tell the truth to save his life to restore America’s moral values.https://t.co/qgajgh9o7j pic.twitter.com/b1NVGLGtAT — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) October 4, 2018

NO SANE PERSON COULD POSSIBLY BELIEVE THE LIES CONTAINED IN THE MONSTROSITY that is the #TrumpProphecy. This shows just how desperate tRump's CHRISTIAN EXTREMIST supporters have become. https://t.co/UKRqOKDVP3

This movie is actually playing in Merced this Thursday. Can this nation get any dumber? The Trump Prophecy: Official Trailer https://t.co/8uMzKb1Uf2 via @YouTube — J-sun Fragulia (@BringTheTweet) October 1, 2018

Just overheard an older Italian man mentioning in conversation nearby, “aye!! I never go to the movies but I went with my wife to see THE TRUMP PROPHECY! It was a one night only event bro!!”



Out of curiosity, I looked up the plot. And now I can’t stop laughing. — An Italian Werewolf in Staten Island (@MaffManJones) October 3, 2018

I read this and thought it was a joke, but it's not. The Trump Cult really has written a book and made a movie about God choosing Trump.https://t.co/GLXEY8qx7s — Lloyd Hayes (@Traveler_Lloyd) October 3, 2018

On 8 November 2016, when Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama as the 45th president of the United States, eyebrows were raised and everyone assumed it to be nothing short of a cursed miracle or even 'god's divine intervention'.The Trump Prophecy, a film based on the book The Trump Prophecies by Mark Taylor, tells the story of Taylor, a former firefighter, who received a message from God himself, while surfing through TV channels in April 2011.Taylor, while watching Donald Trump's interview, heard God say, "You're hearing the voice of the next president."Subsequently, he wrote The Trump Prophecies: The Astonishing True Story of the Man Who Saw Tomorrow… and What He Says Is Coming Next, on which the movie is based.Taylor, in his book, has made several claims which he regards as "prophetic words," such as Donald Trump will serve two terms as president, Barack Obama will be charged with treason and Trump will authorise the arrest of thousands of corrupt officials who are part of a massive satanic paedophile ring. Mark further claimed that Trump will also force the release of cures for cancer and Alzheimer’s which are allegedly being withheld by the pharmaceutical industry.The film, which will receive a limited screening, will be played in cinema halls only on October 2 and October 4.The film, created on a budget of £2 million was, however, not well received by much of the public, who mostly chose to ignore it altogether.