Was Donna Strickland Not Famous Enough for Wikipedia Before Her Nobel Prize Announcement?

Today marks the first day in my lifetime that there's been a living recipient of the Nobel Prize in physics who is a woman-Donna Strickland. Although, her university hasn't promoted her to full professor and she didn't have a Wikipedia page until ~2 hours ago. — Dr. Jamie R Lomax (@jrlomax) October 2, 2018

Oops, guess which of the three didn't have a #Wikipedia article until today?



I gave up writing Wikipedia articles on women scientists many years ago. https://t.co/6nfRVX2OMx — K P 🔬🎞 (@resolvingdust) October 2, 2018

Ah, gee, someone tried to write an article about her, but #Wikipedia said she wasn't notable.



(Yeah, I know the verbiage blames the attempted editor, but I've also submitted a notable female professor and one of her less notable male students. Guess which was declined!) pic.twitter.com/iKYKGYeGmP — K P 🔬🎞 (@resolvingdust) October 2, 2018

#Wikipedia couldn't even bother to move the declined draft into article space, just ignored it. pic.twitter.com/71IEnzw08p — K P 🔬🎞 (@resolvingdust) October 2, 2018

This is probably the most amazing fact about new Nobelist Donna Strickland -- not even a full professor in her own institution. Trying to decide if "not having a Wikipedia page" is an equally appalling travesty. https://t.co/r7nOymUnvV — Michael Gilman (@michael_gilman) October 3, 2018

New Nobel Laureate Donna Strickland didn’t even have a Wikipedia page until an hour ago. She suddenly got a page, but it just redirected to that of Gérard Mourou. Now it says: pic.twitter.com/2bg8T1SBkE — Bryan Gaensler (@SciBry) October 2, 2018

Let that sink in... she won the Nobel prize and yet... “A Wikipedia user tried to set up a page in May, but it was denied by a moderator with the message: “This submission’s references do not show that the subject qualifies for a Wikipedia article.” https://t.co/cAw6w9NeYI — Bohyun Kim (@bohyunkim) October 2, 2018

It gets worse. Mourou had a Wikipedia page since 2005. The very first version https://t.co/do96RR5sxS said *he* invented chirped pulse amplification.



The main paper on the Wikipedia CPA entry, 1985, has Donna Strickland as the *first* author. — Eerke Boiten (@EerkeBoiten) October 2, 2018

Every single @Wikipedia editor who voted against an entry for Dr. Donna Strickland needs to have their editing and voting privileges suspended for 6 months. — AbuCarmel/GangstaYid (@AbuKedem) October 3, 2018

Wikipedia still has a huge gender problem. Most editors are men and only 17% of bios are about women.



Donna Strickland, who just won the Nobel Prize in physics, had her entry rejected as recently as this past May for allegedly not being notable enough.https://t.co/NbbmyriZQf — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) October 3, 2018