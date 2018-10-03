GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Was Donna Strickland Not Famous Enough for Wikipedia Before Her Nobel Prize Announcement?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
On Tuesday, optical physicist Donna Strickland became the third woman ever to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics for her work on ultra-short lasers. The prize honours and acknowledges Donna's work that appeared, coincidentally, in her very first scientific research paper. Donna is the first female Physics prize winner in 55 years and also the first female Nobel laureate in any field in three years.

However, did you know that before Tuesday, Donna did not even have a Wikipedia page?

And, naturally, everyone was shocked at the revelation.































Gérard Mourou, who shared half of the prize with Donna, has a Wikipedia page since 2005.

Before winning the Nobel prize, Donna was previously mentioned in the Wikipedia article about Mourou.

Several people pointed out on Twitter that a Wikipedia editor had rejected a draft of an article about Donna as it failed to “show significant coverage about the subject.”

While Donna got her due recognition, Wikipedia has been often slammed for being more partial to men and not acknowledging the works of women, especially in the field of science.
