'Was it an Alien?': Mysterious Lights in South Carolina Sky Spark UFO Debate

Human beings have always been interested in the mysteries of the outside world. Several movies have been made on human-alien interaction — from Hollywood’s E.T. to Bollywood’s Koi… Mil Gaya.

Keeping the curiosity alive, a new video is being shared on social media which some claim shows Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). The video that was first shared on TikTok shows people in Spartanburg, South Carolina, spotting mysterious lights in the sky, reported Mirror.

It was shot by TikTok user Haley Cummins when her friends informed Haley that some of her neighbors are staring at the sky.

There was a small gathering of Haley’s friends at her home when they spotted the unusual object in the sky.

A handle TTV Spake shared Haley’s video on Reddit, giving birth to many conspiracy theories about the lights.

Sharing the video, the user wrote that the result is not doing justice to what they saw. It read, “We could very clearly see 20+ sources of light at a constant glow far beyond the clouds.”

The post added that the light would flash and then get back to glowing constantly. This glow cannot be seen in the video. “At times, they even appeared to move at lightning speeds, then back to being still within an instant,” it said.

In order to help TTV Spake see it better, a user a stabilized the video and posted it in the comments. TTV Spake responded to the video saying that the stabilized version is giving him more nightmares.

Many people called the video crazy and bizarre, agreeing that it is showing a UFO while others dismissed this as a camera glitch or an atmospheric phenomenon.

One Reddit user guessed that it is lightning in the cloud but another user was quick to dismiss the theory and called it an alien spaceship.

There are several reports on the subject of UFOs. Many people claim to have seen them over the past years.

In April 2020, Pentagon had released three declassified videos of “unidentified aerial phenomena”. Pentagon also declared in August 2020 that it will set up a task force to investigate UFO sightings.