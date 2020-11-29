Was Jimmy's Famous Line from 'Better Call Saul' Inspired by Rowdy Rathore? Show Creator Says, 'Nope'

Fans of the popular American series Breaking Bad's spin-off Better Call Saul were in for a treat recently after the show's creator Peter Gould took to Twitter to dispel myths that an iconic dialogue from the show was inspired by the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood film 'Rowdy Rathore'.

Better Call Saul, which first aired in 2015 and has five seasons, is a crime-comedy show based on the life of its protagonist, the bumbling lawyer Jimmy McGill, played by actor Bob Odenkirk. The show tracks the character's transformation from the underdog McGill to the Saul Goodman, the scheming Devil's advocate ready to take on even the most impossible case.

A recent report by Koimoi.com purported that a scene from the show was apparently inspired by a scene from the 2012 action comedy film Rowdy Rathore. The Prabhu Deva-directed film starring Akshay Kumar was a hit at the Indian box office.

The report suggested that a dialogue in the film was similar to a line used by Jimmy in his television advertisement. In a scene in Batter Call Saul where Jimmy can be seen watching his own advertisement on television. In the ad, the on-screen Jimmy says, "Now in your golden years you need someone looking out for you, someone you can trust." He then adds, "A man who says what he does and does what he says."

Some seemed to think that the dialogue reminded them of Akshay Kumar's pet punchline from Rowdy Rathore, "Jo main bolta hoon woh main karta hu, aur jo main nahi bolta woh main definitely karta hoon".

The direct translation of the line in English would be, "I do what I say. But I definitely do what I don't say".

The report has since been shared on social media and many have been wondering if Better Call Saul's dialogue was actually "inspired" by Rowdy Rathore.

A social media user named Anup even tagged show creator Peter Gould if the line was indeed inspired.

While the translated line is not really the same as the one used by Jimmy on the show, the clarification, however, came right from the horse's mouth.

Responding to Anup, Gould who co-created the show with Vince Gilligan simply said, "Nope".

Nope! — Peter Gould (@petergould) November 28, 2020

Better Call Saul is a spin-off and prequel to the wildly popular and critically acclaimed 'Breaking Bad' created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The show won the 2018 Peabody Award for entertainment and the 2015 TCA Award for Outstanding New Show among others.