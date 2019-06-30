Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Was Justin Trudeau Completely Ignored by Brazil and China at the G20 Summit?

The video that went viral on Twitter is pretty cruel, to be honest, and has netizens wondering why Trudeau had no friends at the event.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Loading...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be one of the most popular world leaders but he clearly found himself in an awkward position at the G20 Summit held recently in Osaka, Japan.

Owing to a flawed seating arrangement, Trudeau was forced to sit between the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. Unfortunately, his country is at loggerheads with both these nations, creating an unpleasant situation.

The tensions between Canada and China were obvious during Trudeau's time at the Summit because of the controversy surrounding the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

In a video that has now been widely circulated online, Trudeau can be seen visibly uncomfortable as he consciously avoids the Chinese President who seemed to be busy engaged in conversation. Trudeau then turns towards Bolsonaro (although we must admit, he didn't look too eager to strike a conversation). He initiates a handshake, but to his dismay, Bolsnaro completey disregards it.

He turns towards Trudeau, looks him right in the face, and turns away, thus dismissing his handshake.

The video that we came across on Twitter is pretty cruel, to be honest, and has netizens wondering why he had no friends at the event.

The internet can be pretty mean.

'The Simpsons' is painfully accurate at times.

Poor Trudeau.

A.W.K.W.A.R.D

Hey, middle school was hard for some of us!

That's just...sad.

