'Was Never Against Marriage': Malala Yousafzai Explains Why She Married Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education, got married last week in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted images of herself and her new husband on their wedding day. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added. A nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage. The Pakistani activist married Asser Malik, who works for the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a small ceremony at Birmingham, central England. Malala was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban while she was a 15-year-old, for her campaign supporting girls’ education. Following her wedding, however, some people pointed out in June this year, she had said a contradictory statement to British Vogue regarding partnerships.“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

She had faced backlash from a section of social media users, who claimed she was not staying true to her statements in the British Vogue interview, where she said that she didn’t understand the need for marriage.

You have it seems, changed your views… pic.twitter.com/rzMI7xfmxo— Saurav Dutt (@sd_saurav) November 10, 2021

The Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, in a BBC interview, clarified that she was never against marriage. She said that she had “concerns about marriage” due to patriarchy and misogyny. She also praised her husband on the Andrew Marr show saying she was lucky to have found someone who “understands her values.”

Reports of child marriages and how women are made to compromise more than men have made girls across the world wary about this custom, she said. “So, you have to question the systems that we’re living in and you have to question the status quo, but I’m lucky that I’ve found a husband who understands my values.” She went on to add that Asser gets her sense of humour and they share a lot of similarities.

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala has completed her college education at Oxford University. She has also started the Malala Fund which strives to ensure that education is accessible to girls around the world.

