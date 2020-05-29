BUZZ

'Was Not Told About Special Needs': YouTuber Draws Flak for Giving up Autistic Kid She Adopted

The couple also mentioned that Huxley is now happy with his “forever family”.

In the past few days, YouTuber Myra Stauffer has landed herself in controversy after announcing it to the world that she and her husband James have decided to give up their four-year-old autistic son Huxley. The couple had adopted Huxley from China.


Myra along with her husband James released a video on YouTube, announcing their decision to find a new home for their son, who was adopted three years back. In an emotional video, titled ‘An Update on Our Family’, Myra broke down while talking about Huxley. Expressing their horrible feeling on the same, the couple said that they think their son has “a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and that we were not told”.



Huxley was the couple’s fifth child, after Kova, Jaka, Radley and Onyx, and their first adopted baby. Apart from suffering autism spectrum disorder level 3, the child has been diagnosed with a brain cyst and brain tumour. The Stauffers mentioned that after careful analysis, they have decided to ‘rehome’ their child to a family, who is well equipped to take care of him.


In her video, Myka said, “There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn't want Huxley with all of our being. There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest. Do I feel like a failure as a mom? 500 percent. So, when we get insidious, hurtful comments, it really makes it hurt worse”.


The couple also mentioned that Huxley is now happy with his “forever family”. “He is thriving. His new mommy has medical, professional training and it's a really good fit,” they explained.


Despite going through the rollercoaster journey, the couple hasn’t been treated fairly by netizens. They have received criticism and backlash for their decision.


A group of people has also started an online petition to remove all monetized content from the couple’s vlogging page. Twitterati is angry to realize that the YouTuber mom has monetized well on their adoption of Huxley, posting sponsored videos and pictures with him.


