Was Queen Elizabeth II a Secret Gamer? Report Says She Owned a 24-carat Gold Nintendo Console

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her obsession with corgis but did you know she was also a secret gamer? Among the many priceless items that belong to the royal family, one is a 24-karat gold Nintendo Wii. According to Mirror UK, the late monarch would love to play Nintendo Wii with her grandson Prince William and the gaming console was a gift she received to mark their secret hobby. If the report is to be believed, then her liking for the game began when Queen Elizabeth II watched Prince William playing the game after lunch at the Sandringham House.

A source revealed that the monarch found the game interesting and requested her grandson for allowing her to join in. Reportedly, she played simple 10-pin bowling leaving William laughing. “She thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in. She played a simple 10-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious. William was in fits of laughter. He was enormously impressed at having such a cool gran,” recalled the source.

The gold gaming console was gifted to her by the company THQ as part of their BIG Family Games promotion. Back in 2009, the product manager of the console, Danielle Robinson told CBS News, that their campaign for the Wii game was to get all family members together, starting from grandparents to young children. Going by the same, they issued a gold gaming console for the Queen and hoped that she enjoyed playing it with the Royal family. He said, “Big Family Games is the ultimate Wii game to get all family members, from grandparents to young children, playing together. But we thought that Her Majesty the Queen wouldn’t want to play on any old console, so an extra-special gold one was commissioned. We hope that she and the rest of the Royal Family enjoy the game!”

Unfortunately, the gaming console landed up on eBay for $300,000 as the royal Correspondence Team would refuse to pass ‘unsolicited gifts’ to the monarch owing to security reasons, as stated by the Buckingham Palace website. The eBay listing was done by IT administrator Donny Fillerup as he bought the golden gaming console for an undisclosed amount back in 2017. Reportedly, the listing states, “24 Karat Golden Nintendo Wii that was made for Queen Elizabeth the 2nd” and came with one game “Big Family Games” and one Wii remote control.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here